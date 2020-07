Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/01/19 A 3 bed/2 bath home in Plant City near I-4 - Property Id: 116171



Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath/1 car garage home located in Plant City Royal Hills community near I-4 and Branch Forbes Rd. New carpets in bedrooms, laminate flooring in living and kitchen, new kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new bathroom cabinets with tile flooring, and a fenced back yard.

