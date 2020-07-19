4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD

Amenities

BUTTER THE BISCUITS... and call everyone to the breakfast bar in this 3 bedroom/2 bath ready to move into home. Lovely, easy care tiled great room, beautiful fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Appliances. Master Bedroom is a gracious size, with ceramic tiled Master and 2 Walk in closets. Guest Bath will WOW you with lovely Listello Tiles. HATE APARTMENTS? Have the privacy of your own place, with vinyl fenced back yard, wile the day away on screened enclosed lanai. Yard Maintenance is provided in this care free Living Home. Please verify room sizes. They are (guesstimates)!