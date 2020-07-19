All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD

4324 Country Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4324 Country Hills Boulevard, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BUTTER THE BISCUITS... and call everyone to the breakfast bar in this 3 bedroom/2 bath ready to move into home. Lovely, easy care tiled great room, beautiful fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Appliances. Master Bedroom is a gracious size, with ceramic tiled Master and 2 Walk in closets. Guest Bath will WOW you with lovely Listello Tiles. HATE APARTMENTS? Have the privacy of your own place, with vinyl fenced back yard, wile the day away on screened enclosed lanai. Yard Maintenance is provided in this care free Living Home. Please verify room sizes. They are (guesstimates)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD have any available units?
4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 COUNTRY HILLS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City Apartments with Balconies
Plant City Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FLSouth Bradenton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg