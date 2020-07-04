All apartments in Plant City
Plant City, FL
401 ABIGAIL ROAD
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

401 ABIGAIL ROAD

401 Abigail Road · No Longer Available
Location

401 Abigail Road, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARGE FENCED IN CORNER LOT! STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES ARE BRAND NEW! BRAND NEW A/C! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Royal Hills was recently remodeled and cleaned! It has fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures in every room, and new sinks/vanities in both bathrooms. Huge LG French door refrigerator in kitchen and nice breakfast area with bay window. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms and laminate flooring in all other areas. No carpet inside and large fenced in backyard outside makes this the perfect home for pets! Window treatments in all rooms also included. Driveway is currently being widened and will accommodate 2 cars when complete. In the Strawberry Crest High School zone. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 ABIGAIL ROAD have any available units?
401 ABIGAIL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 ABIGAIL ROAD have?
Some of 401 ABIGAIL ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 ABIGAIL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
401 ABIGAIL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 ABIGAIL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 ABIGAIL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 401 ABIGAIL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 401 ABIGAIL ROAD offers parking.
Does 401 ABIGAIL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 ABIGAIL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 ABIGAIL ROAD have a pool?
No, 401 ABIGAIL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 401 ABIGAIL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 401 ABIGAIL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 401 ABIGAIL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 ABIGAIL ROAD has units with dishwashers.

