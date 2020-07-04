401 ABIGAIL ROAD

Amenities

LARGE FENCED IN CORNER LOT! STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES ARE BRAND NEW! BRAND NEW A/C! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Royal Hills was recently remodeled and cleaned! It has fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures in every room, and new sinks/vanities in both bathrooms. Huge LG French door refrigerator in kitchen and nice breakfast area with bay window. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms and laminate flooring in all other areas. No carpet inside and large fenced in backyard outside makes this the perfect home for pets! Window treatments in all rooms also included. Driveway is currently being widened and will accommodate 2 cars when complete. In the Strawberry Crest High School zone. Won't last long!