3303 KILMER DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

PLEASURE ISLAND... you'll love the convenience of the kitchen island in this 4 bedroom 3 bath home on .39 acres in EMERALD FOREST in WALDEN LAKE! Situated on SHIMMERING GOLDEN LAKE, this home delivers extra bonus room, split Master Bedroom floor plan. Perfect plan for in-laws or teens. Kitchen offers appliances with plenty of cabinetry. Grab of cup of java and be mesmerized at the view of the LAKE, DUCKS & VIEW. Gracious great room with French doors to enclosed patio overlooking the screened lanai and pool. Then the gorgeous Lake, WHAT MORE COULD WE ASK? Easy care free tile and laminate in this home will impress you with spectacular and spacious rooms throughout as family friendly living awaits. Landscape and Pool Service is included. A must see for you and the Family.