Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
3303 KILMER DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:25 AM

3303 KILMER DRIVE

3303 Kilmer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Kilmer Drive, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PLEASURE ISLAND... you'll love the convenience of the kitchen island in this 4 bedroom 3 bath home on .39 acres in EMERALD FOREST in WALDEN LAKE! Situated on SHIMMERING GOLDEN LAKE, this home delivers extra bonus room, split Master Bedroom floor plan. Perfect plan for in-laws or teens. Kitchen offers appliances with plenty of cabinetry. Grab of cup of java and be mesmerized at the view of the LAKE, DUCKS & VIEW. Gracious great room with French doors to enclosed patio overlooking the screened lanai and pool. Then the gorgeous Lake, WHAT MORE COULD WE ASK? Easy care free tile and laminate in this home will impress you with spectacular and spacious rooms throughout as family friendly living awaits. Landscape and Pool Service is included. A must see for you and the Family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 KILMER DRIVE have any available units?
3303 KILMER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 KILMER DRIVE have?
Some of 3303 KILMER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 KILMER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3303 KILMER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 KILMER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3303 KILMER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 3303 KILMER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3303 KILMER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3303 KILMER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 KILMER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 KILMER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3303 KILMER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3303 KILMER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3303 KILMER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 KILMER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 KILMER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
