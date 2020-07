Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

rent this 2 story home located in Plant City. First floor features living room with fireplace ,dining room, kitchen and half a bath. Second floor has 3 bedreeom and 2 bathrooms with a small desk on the landing great for doing homework. Please call to set your appointment to view this home .