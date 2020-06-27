2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl.

Amenities
3/2.5 Townhome in Gated Plant City Neighborhood With Two Car Garage - This lovely 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhome with garage and 1,804 Sq. Ft. of living area is located in the gated Plant City neighborhood of Walden Woods which also features a community pool. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bath downstairs.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
