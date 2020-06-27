All apartments in Plant City
2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl.
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl.

2304 Tanbark Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Tanbark Ridge Place, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
3/2.5 Townhome in Gated Plant City Neighborhood With Two Car Garage - This lovely 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhome with garage and 1,804 Sq. Ft. of living area is located in the gated Plant City neighborhood of Walden Woods which also features a community pool. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bath downstairs.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. have any available units?
2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. have?
Some of 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. offers parking.
Does 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. has a pool.
Does 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Tanbark Ridge Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
