2303 ASHLEY COURT.

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Roomy 3 bedroom 2 bath house tucked away in cul de sac in a quiet safe community. This family and pet friendly house with all laminate and ceramic tile floors has a master suite with walk in closet, 2 sinks, vanity area, Roman tub and sliding glass door to screened patio with jacuzzi. Spacious second and third bedrooms with large closets are on either side of bathroom and hall closet for privacy. Formal living and dining room, large kitchen with eat in area and bar is opened up to family room with fireplace, built in cabinets, desk and bookshelves. Back screened porch with jacuzzi is accessible from family room, living room and master suite. This perfect family home is located in a lovely community with basketball court, playground, pool and access to club house for parties and events! This area also provides a private, safe, traffic free, walking pathway to Plant City High school and less than 3 miles from Walmart, lowes, publix and more! 30 minutes from downtown Lakeland and 30 minutes from Historic Ybor!

557221