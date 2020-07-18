All apartments in Plant City
2303 ASHLEY COURT.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2303 ASHLEY COURT

2303 Ashley Court · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Ashley Court, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Roomy 3 bedroom 2 bath house tucked away in cul de sac in a quiet safe community. This family and pet friendly house with all laminate and ceramic tile floors has a master suite with walk in closet, 2 sinks, vanity area, Roman tub and sliding glass door to screened patio with jacuzzi. Spacious second and third bedrooms with large closets are on either side of bathroom and hall closet for privacy. Formal living and dining room, large kitchen with eat in area and bar is opened up to family room with fireplace, built in cabinets, desk and bookshelves. Back screened porch with jacuzzi is accessible from family room, living room and master suite. This perfect family home is located in a lovely community with basketball court, playground, pool and access to club house for parties and events! This area also provides a private, safe, traffic free, walking pathway to Plant City High school and less than 3 miles from Walmart, lowes, publix and more! 30 minutes from downtown Lakeland and 30 minutes from Historic Ybor!
557221

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2303 ASHLEY COURT have any available units?
2303 ASHLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 ASHLEY COURT have?
Some of 2303 ASHLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 ASHLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2303 ASHLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 ASHLEY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 ASHLEY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2303 ASHLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2303 ASHLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 2303 ASHLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 ASHLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 ASHLEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2303 ASHLEY COURT has a pool.
Does 2303 ASHLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2303 ASHLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 ASHLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 ASHLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.

