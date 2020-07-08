2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill

Located in wonderful gated Walden Woods with waterfront views!!! Completely upgraded and lovingly maintained. This 3 bedroom 3 bath town home offers many amenities: Community Pool, Park, Playground, grill area, & Basketball court. Close to all Plant City has to offer: Publix, restaurants, shopping, schools, I4, SR-60, entertainment and more! Upon entering you will notice tile throughout the downstairs. There is a large familyroom area. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, staggered/stacked gorgeous cabinetry, upgraded stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and a large eat in area overlooking covered screened lanai and pond. There is a full bedroom and full bath downstairs that is the third bedroom or could make a great den/office. Plenty of under the stair storage is a bonus. Upstairs are two master suites. Both bedrooms are large with walk in closets and their own private baths. Also located upstairs is extra closet space and a separate closet for washer and dryer. There is a covered lanai offering the best waterfront views of the pond. Come enjoy maintenance free living! Act fast as this will not last long!!!!!