2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities
Located in wonderful gated Walden Woods with waterfront views!!! Completely upgraded and lovingly maintained. This 3 bedroom 3 bath town home offers many amenities: Community Pool, Park, Playground, grill area, & Basketball court. Close to all Plant City has to offer: Publix, restaurants, shopping, schools, I4, SR-60, entertainment and more! Upon entering you will notice tile throughout the downstairs. There is a large familyroom area. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, staggered/stacked gorgeous cabinetry, upgraded stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and a large eat in area overlooking covered screened lanai and pond. There is a full bedroom and full bath downstairs that is the third bedroom or could make a great den/office. Plenty of under the stair storage is a bonus. Upstairs are two master suites. Both bedrooms are large with walk in closets and their own private baths. Also located upstairs is extra closet space and a separate closet for washer and dryer. There is a covered lanai offering the best waterfront views of the pond. Come enjoy maintenance free living! Act fast as this will not last long!!!!!