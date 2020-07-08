All apartments in Plant City
2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE

2043 Greenwood Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2043 Greenwood Valley Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Located in wonderful gated Walden Woods with waterfront views!!! Completely upgraded and lovingly maintained. This 3 bedroom 3 bath town home offers many amenities: Community Pool, Park, Playground, grill area, & Basketball court. Close to all Plant City has to offer: Publix, restaurants, shopping, schools, I4, SR-60, entertainment and more! Upon entering you will notice tile throughout the downstairs. There is a large familyroom area. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, staggered/stacked gorgeous cabinetry, upgraded stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and a large eat in area overlooking covered screened lanai and pond. There is a full bedroom and full bath downstairs that is the third bedroom or could make a great den/office. Plenty of under the stair storage is a bonus. Upstairs are two master suites. Both bedrooms are large with walk in closets and their own private baths. Also located upstairs is extra closet space and a separate closet for washer and dryer. There is a covered lanai offering the best waterfront views of the pond. Come enjoy maintenance free living! Act fast as this will not last long!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
