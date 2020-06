Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Updated single family in the Walden Lake East neighborhood. Open living, dining and kitchen. Update kitchen and master bath. Easy care Bamboo flooring throughout out. Large covered lanai backs up to open common area. Easy walk to community pool, playground and tennis/basketball courts. Located minutes from interstate, SFBH, major shopping and historic downtown. Lawn and shrubbery care is included. Located in the Walden Lake Elementary, Tomlin Jr. High and Plant City High district.