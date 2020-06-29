All apartments in Plant City
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1903 E. Ohio Street

1903 East Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Location

1903 East Ohio Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 E. Ohio Street have any available units?
1903 E. Ohio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 1903 E. Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
1903 E. Ohio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 E. Ohio Street pet-friendly?
No, 1903 E. Ohio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 1903 E. Ohio Street offer parking?
No, 1903 E. Ohio Street does not offer parking.
Does 1903 E. Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 E. Ohio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 E. Ohio Street have a pool?
No, 1903 E. Ohio Street does not have a pool.
Does 1903 E. Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 1903 E. Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 E. Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 E. Ohio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 E. Ohio Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 E. Ohio Street does not have units with air conditioning.

