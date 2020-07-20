All apartments in Plant City
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1803 Via Palermo Street

1803 via Palermo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1803 via Palermo Street, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready! Must see....better than new is an understatement. Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty located in the desirable community of Walden Pointe in Plant City. The Grand kitchen offers 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel microwave, range and dishwasher featuring a sizeable breakfast island overlooking the spacious great room which makes it ideal for entertaining. Good size master bedroom with 2 generous walk in closets. Master bath has large tiled, glass enclosed walk in shower, raised vanity and private water closet. Formal dining room, screened enclosed covered lanai with decorative tile and solar film on sliding glass doors. Engineered wood flooring and tile thru out. Many energy saving features, low e windows and still under structural warranty. Are you ready to turn this newer house that is less than 3 years old in to your family HOME?

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Via Palermo Street have any available units?
1803 Via Palermo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Via Palermo Street have?
Some of 1803 Via Palermo Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Via Palermo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Via Palermo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Via Palermo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 Via Palermo Street is pet friendly.
Does 1803 Via Palermo Street offer parking?
No, 1803 Via Palermo Street does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Via Palermo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Via Palermo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Via Palermo Street have a pool?
No, 1803 Via Palermo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Via Palermo Street have accessible units?
No, 1803 Via Palermo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Via Palermo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Via Palermo Street has units with dishwashers.
