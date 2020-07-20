1803 Via Palermo Street

Amenities
Move in ready! Must see....better than new is an understatement. Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty located in the desirable community of Walden Pointe in Plant City. The Grand kitchen offers 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel microwave, range and dishwasher featuring a sizeable breakfast island overlooking the spacious great room which makes it ideal for entertaining. Good size master bedroom with 2 generous walk in closets. Master bath has large tiled, glass enclosed walk in shower, raised vanity and private water closet. Formal dining room, screened enclosed covered lanai with decorative tile and solar film on sliding glass doors. Engineered wood flooring and tile thru out. Many energy saving features, low e windows and still under structural warranty. Are you ready to turn this newer house that is less than 3 years old in to your family HOME?
Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.