1803 Via Palermo Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready! Must see....better than new is an understatement. Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty located in the desirable community of Walden Pointe in Plant City. The Grand kitchen offers 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel microwave, range and dishwasher featuring a sizeable breakfast island overlooking the spacious great room which makes it ideal for entertaining. Good size master bedroom with 2 generous walk in closets. Master bath has large tiled, glass enclosed walk in shower, raised vanity and private water closet. Formal dining room, screened enclosed covered lanai with decorative tile and solar film on sliding glass doors. Engineered wood flooring and tile thru out. Many energy saving features, low e windows and still under structural warranty. Are you ready to turn this newer house that is less than 3 years old in to your family HOME?



Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.