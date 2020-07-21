1701 BROOKSTONE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2 corner lot home with 2 car garage in Walden Lake Available 7/1/19!! Open floor plan with split bedrooms, master has two large walk in closets, large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub & shower. Kitchen overlooks family room, with breakfast bar area and sliders that open to the patio. Inside laundry room. Screened in patio and huge fenced back yard. 550+ credit score, make 3 times rent amount, no evictions, felonies or recent bankruptcies. Small pets ok with pet fee (no large aggressive breeds). Rent includes pest control & lawn maintenance!!