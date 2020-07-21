All apartments in Plant City
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

1701 BROOKSTONE WAY

1701 Brookstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Brookstone Way, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 corner lot home with 2 car garage in Walden Lake Available 7/1/19!! Open floor plan with split bedrooms, master has two large walk in closets, large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub & shower. Kitchen overlooks family room, with breakfast bar area and sliders that open to the patio. Inside laundry room. Screened in patio and huge fenced back yard. 550+ credit score, make 3 times rent amount, no evictions, felonies or recent bankruptcies. Small pets ok with pet fee (no large aggressive breeds). Rent includes pest control & lawn maintenance!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY have any available units?
1701 BROOKSTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY have?
Some of 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1701 BROOKSTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY have a pool?
No, 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 BROOKSTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
