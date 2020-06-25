1611 Cedar Drive

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom House with a bonus and Florida Room - Beautiful 4 bedroom home with a fenced in a yard on a quiet street. There are two spacious bathrooms, a Florida Room with a built-in fireplace, a huge Bonus Room that could easily be a Game Room or Family Room. This open airy floor plan offers generous space throughout and is certain to satisfy anyone's decor preferences. The huge fenced backyard is a perfect place for the kids to play. Conveniently located to shopping, dining and major interstates for easy commutes!. This home is available immediately and is the move in ready. Apply today!



Terms:

-$1,400month (12 month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1,400

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by

employer

- Utilities not included.

-Cooling System: Central Air

-1942 Square Feet



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 813-347-9917



