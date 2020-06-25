All apartments in Plant City
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

1611 Cedar Drive

1611 Cedar Drive
Location

1611 Cedar Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom House with a bonus and Florida Room - Beautiful 4 bedroom home with a fenced in a yard on a quiet street. There are two spacious bathrooms, a Florida Room with a built-in fireplace, a huge Bonus Room that could easily be a Game Room or Family Room. This open airy floor plan offers generous space throughout and is certain to satisfy anyone's decor preferences. The huge fenced backyard is a perfect place for the kids to play. Conveniently located to shopping, dining and major interstates for easy commutes!. This home is available immediately and is the move in ready. Apply today!

Terms:
-$1,400month (12 month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,400
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
- Utilities not included.
-Cooling System: Central Air
-1942 Square Feet

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 813-347-9917

(RLNE4826762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Cedar Drive have any available units?
1611 Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
What amenities does 1611 Cedar Drive have?
Some of 1611 Cedar Drive's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Cedar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Cedar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Cedar Drive offer parking?
No, 1611 Cedar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Cedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Cedar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Cedar Drive have a pool?
No, 1611 Cedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Cedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1611 Cedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Cedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Cedar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Cedar Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1611 Cedar Drive has units with air conditioning.
