1605 East Warren Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with wonderful spacious rooms! Entry way leads into the foyer area and connects to the kitchen and living room sections. The Living room is a spacious elongated room perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Three comfortable bedrooms, one full bathroom with a vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Utility hook ups, large screened lanai and a vast open back yard.



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.