All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 1605 East Warren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
1605 East Warren Street
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:53 PM

1605 East Warren Street

1605 East Warren Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1605 East Warren Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with wonderful spacious rooms! Entry way leads into the foyer area and connects to the kitchen and living room sections. The Living room is a spacious elongated room perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Three comfortable bedrooms, one full bathroom with a vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Utility hook ups, large screened lanai and a vast open back yard.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 East Warren Street have any available units?
1605 East Warren Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 1605 East Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 East Warren Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 East Warren Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 East Warren Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 East Warren Street offer parking?
No, 1605 East Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 1605 East Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 East Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 East Warren Street have a pool?
No, 1605 East Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 East Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 East Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 East Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 East Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 East Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 East Warren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City Apartments with Balconies
Plant City Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FLSouth Bradenton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg