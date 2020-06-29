All apartments in Plant City
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1007 Valencia Rd

1007 West Valencia Road · No Longer Available
Location

1007 West Valencia Road, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
Quaint 2/1 Home with a bonus room in Plant City! - This is quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom + plus a bonus room home in Plant City right next to Interstate-4 and Wilson Elementary School. Utilities and lawn care is not included in the rental payment. No washer & dryer hookups.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE5518341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Valencia Rd have any available units?
1007 Valencia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Valencia Rd have?
Some of 1007 Valencia Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Valencia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Valencia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Valencia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Valencia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 1007 Valencia Rd offer parking?
No, 1007 Valencia Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Valencia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Valencia Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Valencia Rd have a pool?
No, 1007 Valencia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Valencia Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1007 Valencia Rd has accessible units.
Does 1007 Valencia Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Valencia Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
