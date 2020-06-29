1007 Valencia Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning accessible range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible

Quaint 2/1 Home with a bonus room in Plant City! - This is quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom + plus a bonus room home in Plant City right next to Interstate-4 and Wilson Elementary School. Utilities and lawn care is not included in the rental payment. No washer & dryer hookups.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing,

Please call 813-321-0166



(RLNE5518341)