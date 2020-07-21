All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

6710 121st Ave Unit 3

6710 121st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6710 121st Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33773
Pinebrook Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Largo ~ Remodeled 2BD/1BTH Townhome with SS Appliances, Wood Floors, & Granite - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Put this large, gorgeous home in the gated community of Pinebrook Estates on your must see list! This spacious townhome is located in the heart of Largo. Surrounded by local shopping, eating, entertainment, and within a short drive to beaches and international airport this is where you want to be! Main level entertaining area has SS Appliances, tile back splash, pendant lighting, breakfast bar and open floorplan. This home has two gorgeous bedrooms on the private 2nd level with high-end wood laminate floors in both, inclusive of the hall & stairs, with volume ceilings & window treatments. The hall area features washer/dryer for your convenience and is joined by an upgraded bath with tile shower/bath, dual sinks, and upgraded fixtures. This gorgeous home features ceramic tile throughout the main level, wooden stair case, and hardwood floors throughout the second level. Home has upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, window coverings, an attached private brick paver patio, open floor plan, extra storage and fenced yard. This home has everything! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or book your showing online!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3439715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
6710 121st Ave Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 6710 121st Ave Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6710 121st Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6710 121st Ave Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
