6710 121st Ave Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Largo ~ Remodeled 2BD/1BTH Townhome with SS Appliances, Wood Floors, & Granite - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Put this large, gorgeous home in the gated community of Pinebrook Estates on your must see list! This spacious townhome is located in the heart of Largo. Surrounded by local shopping, eating, entertainment, and within a short drive to beaches and international airport this is where you want to be! Main level entertaining area has SS Appliances, tile back splash, pendant lighting, breakfast bar and open floorplan. This home has two gorgeous bedrooms on the private 2nd level with high-end wood laminate floors in both, inclusive of the hall & stairs, with volume ceilings & window treatments. The hall area features washer/dryer for your convenience and is joined by an upgraded bath with tile shower/bath, dual sinks, and upgraded fixtures. This gorgeous home features ceramic tile throughout the main level, wooden stair case, and hardwood floors throughout the second level. Home has upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, window coverings, an attached private brick paver patio, open floor plan, extra storage and fenced yard. This home has everything! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or book your showing online!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3439715)