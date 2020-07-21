8473 121ST STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Seminole Location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is very spacious, light and bright. Kitchen and baths have been updated with newer cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, vanities and more. New laminate flooring throughout. Updated photos to come! Split plan. Washer and dryer. Slider opens to the pool with deck for entertaining and lake for relaxing and watching the wildlife. Good location. Seminole schools. Close to parks, restaurants, banks, shopping, and just minutes away from the Gulf Beaches! Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance. Pets considered.