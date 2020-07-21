All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 8473 121ST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
8473 121ST STREET
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

8473 121ST STREET

8473 121st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8473 121st Street, Pinellas County, FL 33772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Seminole Location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is very spacious, light and bright. Kitchen and baths have been updated with newer cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, vanities and more. New laminate flooring throughout. Updated photos to come! Split plan. Washer and dryer. Slider opens to the pool with deck for entertaining and lake for relaxing and watching the wildlife. Good location. Seminole schools. Close to parks, restaurants, banks, shopping, and just minutes away from the Gulf Beaches! Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8473 121ST STREET have any available units?
8473 121ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 8473 121ST STREET have?
Some of 8473 121ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8473 121ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8473 121ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8473 121ST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8473 121ST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8473 121ST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8473 121ST STREET offers parking.
Does 8473 121ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8473 121ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8473 121ST STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8473 121ST STREET has a pool.
Does 8473 121ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 8473 121ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8473 121ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8473 121ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8473 121ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8473 121ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg