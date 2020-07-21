8473 121ST STREET

Amenities
Seminole Location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is very spacious, light and bright. Kitchen and baths have been updated with newer cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, vanities and more. New laminate flooring throughout. Updated photos to come! Split plan. Washer and dryer. Slider opens to the pool with deck for entertaining and lake for relaxing and watching the wildlife. Good location. Seminole schools. Close to parks, restaurants, banks, shopping, and just minutes away from the Gulf Beaches! Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance. Pets considered.