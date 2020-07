Amenities

This is an adorable ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath villa with 2 screened in patios. The patio in the front features a storage closet for extra stuff and the patio in the back has a utility closet with washer/dryer hookups. Walk inside to an open living area kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator and a pass thru window to the dining area of the living room. The living room has been completely retiled and has an area for dining table right next to the kitchen. Bedrooms are good sized and a king size bed can fit in at least one of the bedrooms. The bathroom sits between both bedrooms and is quite beautiful with shower & tub. This villa has lots of character and is a must see!