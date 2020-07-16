4775 COVE CIRCLE

Amenities

Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom. The Rent includes Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash, Cable TV & Internet. Located in the Continental Tower within the gated Sea Towers 55+ complex. This Modern Newly Renovated FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo with a Florida room is spacious & has been Newly Painted, New Modern Lighting and Fans with beautiful wood laminate floors in the Living & Dining areas, ceramic tile in the Kitchen, Bath & Florida room & New Lush Carpet in the Master bedroom. The kitchen is nicely updated with plenty of cabinet & counter space & newer appliances. The windows have been replaced and has "UV Filter" roll-down shades. There is plenty of storage space including a pantry/hall closet & large, walk-in closet in the master as well as a secondary closet in the master. Nearby, you will find the Laundry room with a Mud sink and the Trash chute. There's a covered, assigned parking spot close by & a host of amenities that Sea Towers is known for. Swimming pools, tennis courts, shuffleboard, picnic pavilion, fishing docks, clubhouse, etc. This 55+ community within provides a ton of events. Close to shopping, dining, and the beautiful sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico nearby. Application Required with the Asso. Just bring you toothbrush and flip flops!! See you at the Pool !!!!