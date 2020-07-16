All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:56 PM

4775 COVE CIRCLE

4775 Cove Circle · (727) 504-6443
Location

4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL 33708

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 907 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom. The Rent includes Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash, Cable TV & Internet. Located in the Continental Tower within the gated Sea Towers 55+ complex. This Modern Newly Renovated FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo with a Florida room is spacious & has been Newly Painted, New Modern Lighting and Fans with beautiful wood laminate floors in the Living & Dining areas, ceramic tile in the Kitchen, Bath & Florida room & New Lush Carpet in the Master bedroom. The kitchen is nicely updated with plenty of cabinet & counter space & newer appliances. The windows have been replaced and has "UV Filter" roll-down shades. There is plenty of storage space including a pantry/hall closet & large, walk-in closet in the master as well as a secondary closet in the master. Nearby, you will find the Laundry room with a Mud sink and the Trash chute. There's a covered, assigned parking spot close by & a host of amenities that Sea Towers is known for. Swimming pools, tennis courts, shuffleboard, picnic pavilion, fishing docks, clubhouse, etc. This 55+ community within provides a ton of events. Close to shopping, dining, and the beautiful sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico nearby. Application Required with the Asso. Just bring you toothbrush and flip flops!! See you at the Pool !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4775 COVE CIRCLE have any available units?
4775 COVE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4775 COVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4775 COVE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4775 COVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4775 COVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4775 COVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4775 COVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 4775 COVE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4775 COVE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4775 COVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4775 COVE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4775 COVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4775 COVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4775 COVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4775 COVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4775 COVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4775 COVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4775 COVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4775 COVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
