All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
3400 COVE CAY DRIVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

3400 COVE CAY DRIVE

3400 Cove Cay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3400 Cove Cay Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33760
Cove Cay

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Cove Cay unit on 4th floor * Unit over looks golf course and Tampa Bay * New Paint * New Range * New Microwave * Light and Bright decor Can only show unit during 8am-5pm. Appointment Only * Must show ID to guard gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE have any available units?
3400 COVE CAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE have?
Some of 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3400 COVE CAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg