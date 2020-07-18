2910 LICHEN LANE

Amenities

This 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bath condo is located in the much sought after Eastwood Shores 2. The condo features tile in the living areas and carpeted bedrooms. The bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor along with the full bath with tub/shower combination. The kitchen has a pass thru to the dining area. 1/2 guest bath is located just off of the living area. Full size laundry is in the garage separate closet. Enjoy the "shared" garage with your neighbor which includes a storage closet. Community amenities include a heated pool and tennis courts. The streets are lined with beautiful mature trees and landscaping. Close to shopping, schools, banks and restaurants.