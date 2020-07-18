All apartments in Pinellas County
2910 LICHEN LANE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2910 LICHEN LANE

2910 Lichen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Lichen Lane, Pinellas County, FL 33760

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bath condo is located in the much sought after Eastwood Shores 2. The condo features tile in the living areas and carpeted bedrooms. The bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor along with the full bath with tub/shower combination. The kitchen has a pass thru to the dining area. 1/2 guest bath is located just off of the living area. Full size laundry is in the garage separate closet. Enjoy the "shared" garage with your neighbor which includes a storage closet. Community amenities include a heated pool and tennis courts. The streets are lined with beautiful mature trees and landscaping. Close to shopping, schools, banks and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 LICHEN LANE have any available units?
2910 LICHEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2910 LICHEN LANE have?
Some of 2910 LICHEN LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 LICHEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2910 LICHEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 LICHEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2910 LICHEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2910 LICHEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2910 LICHEN LANE offers parking.
Does 2910 LICHEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 LICHEN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 LICHEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2910 LICHEN LANE has a pool.
Does 2910 LICHEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 2910 LICHEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 LICHEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 LICHEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 LICHEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 LICHEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
