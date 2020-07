Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Turn key, furnished 2 bedroom condo at Cove Cay on the fifth floor of the 2800 Building. Enjoy your morning coffee on the private screened-in patio. Cove Cay is a gated golf course community located on Tampa Bay centrally located to Clearwater, St. Pete and Tampa. Two airports nearby as well as shopping, restaurants and services. Village IV has a pool, Jacuzzi and well equipped clubhouse for entertaining.