Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This much sought after unfurnished unit is located in the gated golf community of Cove Cay. Beautiful view of the pool, golf course and Bay. Tile in the living area and wood laminate in the bedrooms. Community amenities include heated pool, lush landscape and a 24 hr guard.