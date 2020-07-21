All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM

2417 PERSIAN DRIVE

2417 Persian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Persian Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
shuffle board
REMODELED & Spacious 1400 sq ft condo (Emerald Floorplan) in Active 55+ community. NEW KITCHEN with white, solid wood cabinetry with silent close drawers, granite, tiled backsplash and deep, st. steel sink and new faucet. All appliances including dishwasher, wall oven, cooktop and countertop micro. Beautiful NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout! Both Bathrooms include new Vanities- solid wood with silent close drawers, granite tops and new lighting. There is new lighting and ceiling fans throughout! Huge living room/dining room combo Plus a Bonus Room on back. The master suite will easily accomodate a king size bed plus 2 closets. This is a 3rd floor condo- no neighbors above you! Elevators in every building.AC is @1 yr old. Water/sewer,trash included. There is a laundry center on the 2nd floor. On Top of the World is one of the most active 55 and older communities in the county! Tons of Activities, 2 Golf courses for you to enjoy, 2 clubhouses, pool, shuffleboard, group trips and various clubs. Don't miss this opportunity to lease a 1400 Sq Ft Condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE have any available units?
2417 PERSIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2417 PERSIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2417 PERSIAN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
