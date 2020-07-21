2417 PERSIAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool shuffle board

REMODELED & Spacious 1400 sq ft condo (Emerald Floorplan) in Active 55+ community. NEW KITCHEN with white, solid wood cabinetry with silent close drawers, granite, tiled backsplash and deep, st. steel sink and new faucet. All appliances including dishwasher, wall oven, cooktop and countertop micro. Beautiful NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout! Both Bathrooms include new Vanities- solid wood with silent close drawers, granite tops and new lighting. There is new lighting and ceiling fans throughout! Huge living room/dining room combo Plus a Bonus Room on back. The master suite will easily accomodate a king size bed plus 2 closets. This is a 3rd floor condo- no neighbors above you! Elevators in every building.AC is @1 yr old. Water/sewer,trash included. There is a laundry center on the 2nd floor. On Top of the World is one of the most active 55 and older communities in the county! Tons of Activities, 2 Golf courses for you to enjoy, 2 clubhouses, pool, shuffleboard, group trips and various clubs. Don't miss this opportunity to lease a 1400 Sq Ft Condo!