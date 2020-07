2400 FRANCISCAN DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

ON TOP OF THE WORLD CONDO 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOTALLY UPDATED. GREAT LOCATION WITH A VIEW FROM THE FLORIDA ROOM OF THE 9 AND 18 HOLE GOLF COURSES WITH A LAKE VIEW A PLUS. A BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT PLUS NEW HWH AND A/C. TILED FLOORING IN LIVING AREA PLUS CARPETING IN BEDROOM AND FLORIDA ROOM. COMPLETELY AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED FOR YOUR IMMEDIATE ENJOYMENT. WALL LOWERED BETWEEN KITCHEN AND DINING AREA WITH A COUNTER TOP AND BAR STOOLS .KITCHEN HAS FULL SIZE RANGE, DISHWASHER. MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. THE BATHROOM HAS BEEN TOTALLY REDONE - SHOWER, UPDATED VANITY W/ GRANITE TOP This 55+ COMMUNITY HAS IT ALL - 2 GOLF COURSES, 2 POOLS, TENNIS, SAUNA, HOT TUB, CLUBS, DANCES, SHOWS, AND BEST OF ALL A STATE OF THE ART GYM. SO MUCH FOR A GREAT VACATION.