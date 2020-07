2358 ECUADORIAN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

GATED 55+ COMMUNITY-BRING YOUR PET- RENOVATED UNFURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH WITH BONUS ROOM-WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT GREAT KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER-CONDO HAS NEWER ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS ALSO THE ATTIC HAS EXTRA INSULATION . NEWER TILE-CARPET-WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. THE A/C IS NEWER AND THE CONDO HAS CEILING FANS. THIS CONDO IS A THIRD FLOOR CORNER UNIT SO NO NEIGHBORS ABOVE OR TO THE LEFT OF YOU AND JUST A FEW STEPS TO THE ELEVATOR. CLOSE TO #1 CLEARWATER BEACH- SHOPPING & EXCELLENT RESTAURANTS- NEAR BUS ROUTE - COMMUNITY OFFERS SO MUCH TO DO AT THE RECREATION CENTER AND LARGE HEATED POOL. THERE IS A FITNESS CENTER-TENNIS COURT AND TWO GOLF COURSES JUST TO NAME A FEW - RENT INCLUDES WATER-SEWER-TRASH AND LOCAL TV AND DESIGNATED PARKING SPACE #60 IS RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE CONDO- PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING FOR THE BUILDING.