2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE

Amenities
Available! Everyone loves living here at On Top Of The World and stay for years! 55+ community. Here's a terrific chance to live on the highly desirable and newer-built West Side. 2BR/2BA 1100sf includes family room/den and garden view! Enjoy a short stroll for sunsets over the lake. Rent includes: Basic Cable, Trash, Water, Sewer! *Currently being upgraded* with all brand new laminate flooring, bedroom carpeting, window treatments and completely newly painted and more.... Assigned parking space with guest parking on a quiet cul-de-sac. There are two private golf courses with 9 and 18 holes, two clubhouses, two swimming pools, one heated. The remodeled Cardio Gym has the latest exercise equipment. There are hobby studios and a large assortment of activities and other amenities exclusively for the residents including indoor activities: fitness classes, dancing, clubs, cards, billiards, entertainment, classes, and so much more. Activities cards available at the clubhouse. There's also a dog park. This location is ideal - close to everything: OTOW provides a free bus for Countryside Mall and local shopping. Dining and beaches nearby. You'll love it here. It's a most wonderful place to live and play and enjoy life. Hurry!