2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table guest parking sauna

Available! Everyone loves living here at On Top Of The World and stay for years! 55+ community. Here's a terrific chance to live on the highly desirable and newer-built West Side. 2BR/2BA 1100sf includes family room/den and garden view! Enjoy a short stroll for sunsets over the lake. Rent includes: Basic Cable, Trash, Water, Sewer! *Currently being upgraded* with all brand new laminate flooring, bedroom carpeting, window treatments and completely newly painted and more.... Assigned parking space with guest parking on a quiet cul-de-sac. There are two private golf courses with 9 and 18 holes, two clubhouses, two swimming pools, one heated. The remodeled Cardio Gym has the latest exercise equipment. There are hobby studios and a large assortment of activities and other amenities exclusively for the residents including indoor activities: fitness classes, dancing, clubs, cards, billiards, entertainment, classes, and so much more. Activities cards available at the clubhouse. There's also a dog park. This location is ideal - close to everything: OTOW provides a free bus for Countryside Mall and local shopping. Dining and beaches nearby. You'll love it here. It's a most wonderful place to live and play and enjoy life. Hurry!