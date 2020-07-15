All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE

2286 Norwegian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2286 Norwegian Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
sauna
Available! Everyone loves living here at On Top Of The World and stay for years! 55+ community. Here's a terrific chance to live on the highly desirable and newer-built West Side. 2BR/2BA 1100sf includes family room/den and garden view! Enjoy a short stroll for sunsets over the lake. Rent includes: Basic Cable, Trash, Water, Sewer! *Currently being upgraded* with all brand new laminate flooring, bedroom carpeting, window treatments and completely newly painted and more.... Assigned parking space with guest parking on a quiet cul-de-sac. There are two private golf courses with 9 and 18 holes, two clubhouses, two swimming pools, one heated. The remodeled Cardio Gym has the latest exercise equipment. There are hobby studios and a large assortment of activities and other amenities exclusively for the residents including indoor activities: fitness classes, dancing, clubs, cards, billiards, entertainment, classes, and so much more. Activities cards available at the clubhouse. There's also a dog park. This location is ideal - close to everything: OTOW provides a free bus for Countryside Mall and local shopping. Dining and beaches nearby. You'll love it here. It's a most wonderful place to live and play and enjoy life. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE have any available units?
2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2286 NORWEGIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg