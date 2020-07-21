All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

2252 Spanish Vistas Dr

2252 Spanish Vistas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Spanish Vistas Drive, Pinellas County, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2252 Spanish Vistas Dr Available 09/12/19 GREAT block home in GREAT location 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage - GREAT home in GREAT location, Beautiful block house, spacious layout with great fenced yard, updated kitchen, and awesome location! $50 monthly discount available!

Welcome home! Located in a desirable location in Dunedin this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is move in ready. It has hard floors throughout main areas, a pass through bar to the kitchen, a beautiful back yard, interior laundry hookups, storage throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Just minutes to beaches, shopping, dining, hospitals and more.

The kitchen is a nice size, and the common areas have an open layout with a Dining area that could be another living space or bonus room. The large yard is fenced in and is a great view from the enclosed porch/patio.

The home has central heat and air.
Hurry, this will not last long!!

Text or call Josh at 727-204-6318
Rent $1475 monthly, security deposit $1,700, some dogs and cats OK with pet fees.
**Request application by emailing steppingstonehomes@yahoo.com OR text your email address to 727-204-6318 and include property address.

- 2 Bedroom 2 Bath
- Approximately 1420 square feet
- Nice sized paved driveway and street parking
- 1 car garage
- Large yard and screened porch
- Convenient location in Dunedin close to beaches, dining, shopping, hospitals, downtown and all that Pinellas County offers!

Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fees. No aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit approval needed.

HURRY THIS WON'T LAST

(RLNE2329582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

