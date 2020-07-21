Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2252 Spanish Vistas Dr Available 09/12/19 GREAT block home in GREAT location 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage - GREAT home in GREAT location, Beautiful block house, spacious layout with great fenced yard, updated kitchen, and awesome location! $50 monthly discount available!



Welcome home! Located in a desirable location in Dunedin this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is move in ready. It has hard floors throughout main areas, a pass through bar to the kitchen, a beautiful back yard, interior laundry hookups, storage throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Just minutes to beaches, shopping, dining, hospitals and more.



The kitchen is a nice size, and the common areas have an open layout with a Dining area that could be another living space or bonus room. The large yard is fenced in and is a great view from the enclosed porch/patio.



The home has central heat and air.

Hurry, this will not last long!!



Text or call Josh at 727-204-6318

Rent $1475 monthly, security deposit $1,700, some dogs and cats OK with pet fees.

**Request application by emailing steppingstonehomes@yahoo.com OR text your email address to 727-204-6318 and include property address.



- 2 Bedroom 2 Bath

- Approximately 1420 square feet

- Nice sized paved driveway and street parking

- 1 car garage

- Large yard and screened porch

- Convenient location in Dunedin close to beaches, dining, shopping, hospitals, downtown and all that Pinellas County offers!



Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fees. No aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit approval needed.



