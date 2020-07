2070 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna tennis court

ON TOP OF THE WORLD - DESIRABLE END UNIT 1400 SQ FT 2 BED 2 BATH - WINDOWS IN ALL ROOMS FOR NATURAL LIGHTING BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH MOSAIC TILE BACK SPLASH AROUND SINK AND APPLIANCES. BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPGRADED WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED FOR YOUR CONVIENCE GREAT LOCATION AT A GREAT PRICE . WALK TO HEATED POOL, TENNIS, LAWN BOWLING SAUNA, AND THE VERY ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE FOR DANCES, SHOWS, CLUBS AND SO MUCH MORE. READY FOR A SNACK - ENJOY THE KARMA DELI ON PREMISES. BEST OF ALL IS THE STATE OF THE ART GYM.