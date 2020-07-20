All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1938 Atlantis Dr.

1938 Atlantis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1938 Atlantis Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1938 Atlantis Dr. Available 05/01/20 Cute and Desirable, Nicely Renovated Clearwater Single Family Home in a Great Central Location! - Ideally located in Clearwater only a few miles from Downtown Dunedin yet close to US Highway 19 for a quick commute and access to all that central Pinellas County has to offer! Live near the award-winning Clearwater Beach, many local shops, area festivals, restaurants, and much more. This home features new lifetime vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint. You'll find an open living room, dining area, bonus room and kitchen which makes it great for entertaining; two good sized bedrooms, a very nice luxurious bathroom and a large inside air-conditioned laundry room with tons of extra storage. The bonus rooms at the rear of the property could be used as home office space, den or formal dining room. Beautiful brand new flooring throughout, granite counters, updated bathroom, fenced yard, covered parking, the list goes on.... this one is a must-see! One year lease.

(RLNE4773617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Atlantis Dr. have any available units?
1938 Atlantis Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1938 Atlantis Dr. have?
Some of 1938 Atlantis Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Atlantis Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Atlantis Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Atlantis Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Atlantis Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Atlantis Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Atlantis Dr. offers parking.
Does 1938 Atlantis Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Atlantis Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Atlantis Dr. have a pool?
No, 1938 Atlantis Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Atlantis Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1938 Atlantis Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Atlantis Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Atlantis Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Atlantis Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1938 Atlantis Dr. has units with air conditioning.
