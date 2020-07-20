Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1938 Atlantis Dr. Available 05/01/20 Cute and Desirable, Nicely Renovated Clearwater Single Family Home in a Great Central Location! - Ideally located in Clearwater only a few miles from Downtown Dunedin yet close to US Highway 19 for a quick commute and access to all that central Pinellas County has to offer! Live near the award-winning Clearwater Beach, many local shops, area festivals, restaurants, and much more. This home features new lifetime vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint. You'll find an open living room, dining area, bonus room and kitchen which makes it great for entertaining; two good sized bedrooms, a very nice luxurious bathroom and a large inside air-conditioned laundry room with tons of extra storage. The bonus rooms at the rear of the property could be used as home office space, den or formal dining room. Beautiful brand new flooring throughout, granite counters, updated bathroom, fenced yard, covered parking, the list goes on.... this one is a must-see! One year lease.



(RLNE4773617)