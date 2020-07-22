1924 WHISPERING WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Townhome for Lease @ $2095.00, in highly sought after Whispering Woods overlooking spectacular, totally landscaped waterfront setting. Views are Amazing & worth the look. The townhome is immaculate, with many upgrades, including very Stainless appliances, great SS refrigerator with ice & water in the door and extra seating at the pass thru from the kitchen to dining room. This home is spacious, with high ceiilngs and ready to move in with all details taken care of for the new Tenants. Large Master Bedroom, with private bathroom including a w/big shower bath & attractive vanity. Master has walk out private patio overlooking the water view. Two additional nice size bedrooms with large tub bath. Good size garage with opener & washer/dryer included. This area is filled with mature, beautiful landscaping that gives a tropical, almost vacation location with a great pool part of the Lease for your enjoyment.

Call for Appointment.