Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

1924 WHISPERING WAY

1924 Whispering Way · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Whispering Way, Pinellas County, FL 34689

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome for Lease @ $2095.00, in highly sought after Whispering Woods overlooking spectacular, totally landscaped waterfront setting. Views are Amazing & worth the look. The townhome is immaculate, with many upgrades, including very Stainless appliances, great SS refrigerator with ice & water in the door and extra seating at the pass thru from the kitchen to dining room. This home is spacious, with high ceiilngs and ready to move in with all details taken care of for the new Tenants. Large Master Bedroom, with private bathroom including a w/big shower bath & attractive vanity. Master has walk out private patio overlooking the water view. Two additional nice size bedrooms with large tub bath. Good size garage with opener & washer/dryer included. This area is filled with mature, beautiful landscaping that gives a tropical, almost vacation location with a great pool part of the Lease for your enjoyment.
Call for Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 WHISPERING WAY have any available units?
1924 WHISPERING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1924 WHISPERING WAY have?
Some of 1924 WHISPERING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 WHISPERING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1924 WHISPERING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 WHISPERING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1924 WHISPERING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1924 WHISPERING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1924 WHISPERING WAY offers parking.
Does 1924 WHISPERING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 WHISPERING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 WHISPERING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1924 WHISPERING WAY has a pool.
Does 1924 WHISPERING WAY have accessible units?
No, 1924 WHISPERING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 WHISPERING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 WHISPERING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 WHISPERING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 WHISPERING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
