15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W

15316 Bedford Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

15316 Bedford Circle West, Pinellas County, FL 33764
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home. Newer Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Countertops. Updated Appliances. ( 2 Refrigerators ) Open Living Area. Terrazzo Floors throughout the entire Home. Freshly Painted. Bonus Room with Extra Storage Area. Separate Laundry Room with Gas Dryer. Tankless Hot Water Heating System. Screened Patio Area in front of Home. Large Fenced Yard with Water Views of Community Pond. Shed on Premises for extra Storage. Water Softening System. This Home is Located in a Great Located with easy access to Shopping, Entertainment and Area Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W have any available units?
15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W have?
Some of 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W offer parking?
No, 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W does not offer parking.
Does 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W have a pool?
No, 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W does not have a pool.
Does 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W does not have units with air conditioning.
