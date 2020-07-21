15316 BEDFORD CIRCLE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home. Newer Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Countertops. Updated Appliances. ( 2 Refrigerators ) Open Living Area. Terrazzo Floors throughout the entire Home. Freshly Painted. Bonus Room with Extra Storage Area. Separate Laundry Room with Gas Dryer. Tankless Hot Water Heating System. Screened Patio Area in front of Home. Large Fenced Yard with Water Views of Community Pond. Shed on Premises for extra Storage. Water Softening System. This Home is Located in a Great Located with easy access to Shopping, Entertainment and Area Beaches.