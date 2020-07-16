14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD

Amenities

BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year. This 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bath 2-story furnished condo has both front and back patio areas that offers you plenty of room to enjoy the beautiful Florida outdoor lifestyle. The kitchen is light and bright with a breakfast bar. Upstairs is the Master suite, 2nd bedroom and two baths. The master bedroom has his-n-hers closets, a make-up vanity, and private bath. The Indian Springs Colony community has many amenities for you to use – community pool, boat dock, clubhouse, patio deck, as well as tennis courts. Minutes from the Beach, shopping and restaurants. This is living in Paradise!