14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD

14800 Walsingham Road · (727) 420-5257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL 33774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year. This 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bath 2-story furnished condo has both front and back patio areas that offers you plenty of room to enjoy the beautiful Florida outdoor lifestyle. The kitchen is light and bright with a breakfast bar. Upstairs is the Master suite, 2nd bedroom and two baths. The master bedroom has his-n-hers closets, a make-up vanity, and private bath. The Indian Springs Colony community has many amenities for you to use – community pool, boat dock, clubhouse, patio deck, as well as tennis courts. Minutes from the Beach, shopping and restaurants. This is living in Paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD have any available units?
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD have?
Some of 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD offer parking?
No, 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD has a pool.
Does 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
