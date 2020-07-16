10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102

Amenities

Ground Floor 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Gated Community in Largo - This gorgeous all age, pet friendly community condo is a 2/2 with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, washer and dryer included but must be maintained by the tenant. Wood floors throughout dining and living area, with a split floor plan and bedrooms have carpet. Living area and master bedroom share screened in lanai with storage located on the 1st floor garden view . This is a gated community located on Lake Seminole with 2 clubhouses, 2 fitness centers, 2 sparkling swimming pools, 2 Jacuzzi with Fabulous outdoor fireplaces on pool deck, 2 Pavilion with stainless grilling stations, walking trails and 2 docks/fishing pier with kayak storage located on Lake Seminole. Very close to shopping, Gulf of Mexico beaches, Pinellas Trial and easy access to Tampa and St. Petersburg.



