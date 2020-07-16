All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102

10160 Sailwinds Boulevard South · (727) 595-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10160 Sailwinds Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL 33773

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Ground Floor 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Gated Community in Largo - This gorgeous all age, pet friendly community condo is a 2/2 with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, washer and dryer included but must be maintained by the tenant. Wood floors throughout dining and living area, with a split floor plan and bedrooms have carpet. Living area and master bedroom share screened in lanai with storage located on the 1st floor garden view . This is a gated community located on Lake Seminole with 2 clubhouses, 2 fitness centers, 2 sparkling swimming pools, 2 Jacuzzi with Fabulous outdoor fireplaces on pool deck, 2 Pavilion with stainless grilling stations, walking trails and 2 docks/fishing pier with kayak storage located on Lake Seminole. Very close to shopping, Gulf of Mexico beaches, Pinellas Trial and easy access to Tampa and St. Petersburg.

(RLNE5620428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 have any available units?
10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 have?
Some of 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 currently offering any rent specials?
10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 is pet friendly.
Does 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 offer parking?
No, 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 does not offer parking.
Does 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 have a pool?
Yes, 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 has a pool.
Does 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 have accessible units?
No, 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
