2 bed 2 bath apartments
199 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL
1 Unit Available
2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160
2127 Veranda Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$740
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160 in Pine Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
17 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified
25 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1241 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4848 Lake Ridge Rd, Unit 3
4848 Lake Ridge Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
4848 Lake Ridge Rd. #3, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1 car garage. The property is immaculate with tile floors and granite counter tops throughout the unit.
1 Unit Available
432 ALSTON DRIVE
432 Alston Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1007 sqft
Great House all remodeling and ceramic title, good location, close to the malls, gas station, supermarket, home depot and more.
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4514 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE
4514 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
This newly renovated Condo is nestled in the heart of Orlando, minutes from restaurants and I4. This home comes loaded with extra's...
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4810 Lighthouse Circle #34 ORANGE
4810 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C.
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109
4109 Player Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, bath 2 , Washer-Dryer and underground parking unit in Rosemont Green, Orlando - Welcome home to this beautiful Rosemont Green Community on Lake Orlando Parkway in the heart of Orlando, the City Beautiful .
Verified
27 Units Available
College Park
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1075 sqft
The Princeton at College Park offers upscale living in vibrant College Park, FL, just minutes from Downtown Orlando.
Verified
36 Units Available
Lake Formosa
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
Verified
21 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1220 sqft
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified
26 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1025 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Verified
45 Units Available
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
943 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Verified
35 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1027 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
10 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1135 sqft
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
Verified
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified
20 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Verified
36 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified
13 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1402 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified
15 Units Available
Metro West
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Verified
24 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified
26 Units Available
Metro West
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1249 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified
16 Units Available
Florida Center
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1190 sqft
Residents live just minutes from Universal Studios. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Luxury community features yoga, pool table, pool, garage, dog park and game room.
Verified
24 Units Available
Metro West
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
