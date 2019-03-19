All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 940 Alecon Dr Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
940 Alecon Dr Orange
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

940 Alecon Dr Orange

940 Alecon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

940 Alecon Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Orlando 3/1.5 with Carport - Great Location - TEXT DAILY 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying

1450 Sq Ft, 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath with large yard and walking distance from Barnett Park -- Just Updated with Fresh Paint, Tile and Laminate Hardwood Flooring throughout the home. Indoor utility room and storage. Quiet neighborhood (end of the street), Great Location near SR50 and the 408. Close to Schools and Shopping... Ready to Move in.

www.EZRent407.com

(RLNE4502919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Alecon Dr Orange have any available units?
940 Alecon Dr Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 940 Alecon Dr Orange have?
Some of 940 Alecon Dr Orange's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Alecon Dr Orange currently offering any rent specials?
940 Alecon Dr Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Alecon Dr Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Alecon Dr Orange is pet friendly.
Does 940 Alecon Dr Orange offer parking?
Yes, 940 Alecon Dr Orange offers parking.
Does 940 Alecon Dr Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Alecon Dr Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Alecon Dr Orange have a pool?
No, 940 Alecon Dr Orange does not have a pool.
Does 940 Alecon Dr Orange have accessible units?
No, 940 Alecon Dr Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Alecon Dr Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Alecon Dr Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Alecon Dr Orange have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Alecon Dr Orange does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 2 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pine Hills Accessible ApartmentsPine Hills Apartments with Parking
Pine Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FL
Minneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus