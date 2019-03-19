940 Alecon Dr Orange

Amenities
Orlando 3/1.5 with Carport - Great Location - TEXT DAILY 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying
1450 Sq Ft, 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath with large yard and walking distance from Barnett Park -- Just Updated with Fresh Paint, Tile and Laminate Hardwood Flooring throughout the home. Indoor utility room and storage. Quiet neighborhood (end of the street), Great Location near SR50 and the 408. Close to Schools and Shopping... Ready to Move in.
www.EZRent407.com
(RLNE4502919)