906 FERNDELL ROAD

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PINE HILLS AREA - 2BR/1BA PLUS BONUS ROOM - Remodeled 2BR/1BA home with bonus room. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinets, tiled flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom, Family room has stone wall fireplace. Large covered back porch overlooking large back yard. Lots of storage and separate utility room. New Elementary School within walking distance.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.



(RLNE5665727)