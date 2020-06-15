All apartments in Pine Hills
906 FERNDELL ROAD

906 Ferndell Road · (321) 340-2770
Location

906 Ferndell Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 906 FERNDELL ROAD · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PINE HILLS AREA - 2BR/1BA PLUS BONUS ROOM - Remodeled 2BR/1BA home with bonus room. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinets, tiled flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom, Family room has stone wall fireplace. Large covered back porch overlooking large back yard. Lots of storage and separate utility room. New Elementary School within walking distance.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.

(RLNE5665727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 FERNDELL ROAD have any available units?
906 FERNDELL ROAD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 906 FERNDELL ROAD have?
Some of 906 FERNDELL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 FERNDELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
906 FERNDELL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 FERNDELL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 FERNDELL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 906 FERNDELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 906 FERNDELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 906 FERNDELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 FERNDELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 FERNDELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 906 FERNDELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 906 FERNDELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 906 FERNDELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 906 FERNDELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 FERNDELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 FERNDELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 906 FERNDELL ROAD has units with air conditioning.
