Pine Hills, FL
814 Ferndell Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

814 Ferndell Road

814 Ferndell Road · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

814 Ferndell Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER! Turn-key perfect home just for you! This spacious single story 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home is updated with neutral paint through-out. laminate wood flooring throughout the home. The kitchen has recently been updated with beautiful appliances that'll go well with the counter tops along with the tile flooring. Master bedroom comes complete with en suite and walk –in closet not to mention the nice sized secondary bedrooms with ample storage. Plenty of room to roam in your expansive backyard. A Must See Home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Ferndell Road have any available units?
814 Ferndell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 814 Ferndell Road currently offering any rent specials?
814 Ferndell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Ferndell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Ferndell Road is pet friendly.
Does 814 Ferndell Road offer parking?
No, 814 Ferndell Road does not offer parking.
Does 814 Ferndell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Ferndell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Ferndell Road have a pool?
No, 814 Ferndell Road does not have a pool.
Does 814 Ferndell Road have accessible units?
No, 814 Ferndell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Ferndell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Ferndell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Ferndell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Ferndell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
