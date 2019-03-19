814 Ferndell Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

YOUR SEARCH IS OVER! Turn-key perfect home just for you! This spacious single story 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home is updated with neutral paint through-out. laminate wood flooring throughout the home. The kitchen has recently been updated with beautiful appliances that'll go well with the counter tops along with the tile flooring. Master bedroom comes complete with en suite and walk –in closet not to mention the nice sized secondary bedrooms with ample storage. Plenty of room to roam in your expansive backyard. A Must See Home!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.