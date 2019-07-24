7728 Dryden Way

Amenities
ORLANDO: Robinson Hills - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Location, Location, Location Robinson Hills is conveniently located to shopping malls, hospitals, restaurants, schools, and local area attractions such as Universal Studios. With the 408 Expressway only 6 miles away commuters will enjoy easy access to downtown Orlando or to other locations via I-4.
This home is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with just over 1600 sq.ft. The features of this home offers a living room/dining area combo, small eating space in kitchen, breakfast bar, family room off of the kitchen, walk-in closet, ceiling fans, and a screened porch. Call today for an appointment to see it!
FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
1 Story SFH
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Family Room
Master Bath w/Shower Only and Dual Sinks
Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS ONLY
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Vaulted Ceilings
Walk-in Closet
Screened Porch
No Fence
2 Car Garage
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
SCHOOLS
Lake Gem Elem,
Robinswood MS
Evans HS
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
