7728 Dryden Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan accessible

ORLANDO: Robinson Hills - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Location, Location, Location Robinson Hills is conveniently located to shopping malls, hospitals, restaurants, schools, and local area attractions such as Universal Studios. With the 408 Expressway only 6 miles away commuters will enjoy easy access to downtown Orlando or to other locations via I-4.

This home is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with just over 1600 sq.ft. The features of this home offers a living room/dining area combo, small eating space in kitchen, breakfast bar, family room off of the kitchen, walk-in closet, ceiling fans, and a screened porch. Call today for an appointment to see it!



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

1 Story SFH

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

Family Room

Master Bath w/Shower Only and Dual Sinks

Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS ONLY

Tile and Carpet Flooring

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Screened Porch

No Fence

2 Car Garage

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS

Lake Gem Elem,

Robinswood MS

Evans HS



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



