6112 N Hudson St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:05 AM

6112 N Hudson St

6112 N Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6112 N Hudson Street, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious home available for rent!

Are you looking for a spacious home perfect for a single family? This may be just the place for you! The property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is in a convenient, central location. It is available for rent on April 15, 2019! If you are interested please reply via email for additional information and/or to schedule a viewing. Application Fee: $25.00

Only emails and/or texts will be answered, please no phone calls.

If interested after viewing, there will be an opportunity to fill out and submit payment for the application fee listed above.
Single Family home on 8,440 sqft Lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

