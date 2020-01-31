All apartments in Pine Hills
Location

5640 Silver Spruce Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this spacious 4BR 2BA corner lot home that features a welcoming garden bed entry and grass landscape, a one-car garage, and ceramic tile flooring throughout, an open-concept living and dining room combination, large bedrooms! Hurry this family home won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Evans High School
Meadow Wood Middle School
Pine Hills Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 Silver Spruce Drive have any available units?
5640 Silver Spruce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 5640 Silver Spruce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5640 Silver Spruce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 Silver Spruce Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5640 Silver Spruce Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 5640 Silver Spruce Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5640 Silver Spruce Drive offers parking.
Does 5640 Silver Spruce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5640 Silver Spruce Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 Silver Spruce Drive have a pool?
No, 5640 Silver Spruce Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5640 Silver Spruce Drive have accessible units?
No, 5640 Silver Spruce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 Silver Spruce Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5640 Silver Spruce Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5640 Silver Spruce Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5640 Silver Spruce Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

