All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 4906 CORTEZ DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
4906 CORTEZ DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4906 CORTEZ DR

4906 Cortez Drive · (407) 753-1190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4906 Cortez Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4906 CORTEZ DR · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/3BA HOME - Completely remodeled 4BR/3BA home, freshly painted inside and out, all tiled flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths. Washer and Dryer hookup. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Large backyard.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 753-1190.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5744568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 CORTEZ DR have any available units?
4906 CORTEZ DR has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4906 CORTEZ DR have?
Some of 4906 CORTEZ DR's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 CORTEZ DR currently offering any rent specials?
4906 CORTEZ DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 CORTEZ DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 CORTEZ DR is pet friendly.
Does 4906 CORTEZ DR offer parking?
No, 4906 CORTEZ DR does not offer parking.
Does 4906 CORTEZ DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 CORTEZ DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 CORTEZ DR have a pool?
No, 4906 CORTEZ DR does not have a pool.
Does 4906 CORTEZ DR have accessible units?
No, 4906 CORTEZ DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 CORTEZ DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 CORTEZ DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4906 CORTEZ DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4906 CORTEZ DR has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4906 CORTEZ DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity