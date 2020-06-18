4906 CORTEZ DR

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/3BA HOME - Completely remodeled 4BR/3BA home, freshly painted inside and out, all tiled flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths. Washer and Dryer hookup. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Large backyard.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 753-1190.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5744568)