Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 in Orlando - large Fenced Yard and Pool - TEXT DAILY 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



Large 1500 Square Ft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a fenced yard, in-ground Pool and storage shed and Patio

Split Plan with Large Family Room and separate Living Room

Just Updated with Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring & Tile Floors.

Quiet neighborhood, Great Location near Barnett Park and the 408... Ready to Move in.



www.ezrent407.com



(RLNE4579691)