Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4619 N Pine Hills Rd

4619 N Pine Hills Road
Location

4619 N Pine Hills Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce5a79f0f0 ----
O/LB 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Living Room, Dining Area. New updates! Tiled throughout! Private Fenced In Yard! Available Now - FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Apply Today!

In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 application fee. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s pass the credit and background check - NO EVICTIONS AND CANNOT OWE ANY LANDLORD\'S MONEY. The household combined must make 3 times the monthly rent. First month\'s rent and security deposit due once approval. We receive several applications for one property and we choose the best qualified applicant. HOA application and application fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 N Pine Hills Rd have any available units?
4619 N Pine Hills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 4619 N Pine Hills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4619 N Pine Hills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 N Pine Hills Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4619 N Pine Hills Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 4619 N Pine Hills Rd offer parking?
No, 4619 N Pine Hills Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4619 N Pine Hills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 N Pine Hills Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 N Pine Hills Rd have a pool?
No, 4619 N Pine Hills Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4619 N Pine Hills Rd have accessible units?
No, 4619 N Pine Hills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 N Pine Hills Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 N Pine Hills Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 N Pine Hills Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4619 N Pine Hills Rd has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

