Amenities

garage fireplace refrigerator

Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful property. This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a large open backyard. Home includes built in fireplace, open floor plan, large corner lot, cul-de-sac location and lots of charm! Quiet community and great location. Submit your rental application as this one is not expected to last long