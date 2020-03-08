3706 WADE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NW ORLANDO - PINE RIDGE ESTATES - COMPLETELY REMODELED - Pine Ridge Estates. 3BR/1.5 bath, completely remodeled. New kitchen, new flooring throughout, new baths, freshly painted, very large yard, Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (352) 308-3348 or email mc1-00477@rent.dynasty.com



