3706 WADE ROAD
3706 WADE ROAD

3706 Wade Road · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Wade Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NW ORLANDO - PINE RIDGE ESTATES - COMPLETELY REMODELED - Pine Ridge Estates. 3BR/1.5 bath, completely remodeled. New kitchen, new flooring throughout, new baths, freshly painted, very large yard, Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (352) 308-3348 or email mc1-00477@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5326181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 WADE ROAD have any available units?
3706 WADE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 3706 WADE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3706 WADE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 WADE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 WADE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3706 WADE ROAD offer parking?
No, 3706 WADE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3706 WADE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 WADE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 WADE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3706 WADE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3706 WADE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3706 WADE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 WADE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 WADE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 WADE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3706 WADE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
