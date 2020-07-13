All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
3316 Princess Diana Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:50 PM

3316 Princess Diana Boulevard

3316 Princess Diana Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3316 Princess Diana Boulevard, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Kensington

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. This home may have additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard have any available units?
3316 Princess Diana Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Princess Diana Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Princess Diana Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 2 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pine Hills Accessible ApartmentsPine Hills Apartments with Parking
Pine Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FL
Minneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus