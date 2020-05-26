All apartments in Pine Hills
2441 Healy Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:44 PM

2441 Healy Drive

2441 Healy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2441 Healy Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Orlando features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Private Pool, Screened-In Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Healy Drive have any available units?
2441 Healy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 2441 Healy Drive have?
Some of 2441 Healy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 Healy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Healy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Healy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2441 Healy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2441 Healy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2441 Healy Drive offers parking.
Does 2441 Healy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 Healy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Healy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2441 Healy Drive has a pool.
Does 2441 Healy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2441 Healy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Healy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2441 Healy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 Healy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 Healy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

