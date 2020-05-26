2441 Healy Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Orlando features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Private Pool, Screened-In Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!

Contact us to schedule a showing.