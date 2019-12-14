Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1615 Stanbury Drive Available 12/10/19 Single Family Home in Magelan Crossing, Orlando - Unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage single family home with almost 1,300 sq ft of living space! Kitchen with eat in area and all appliances. Washer and dryer hook ups. Located off N Hiawassee and Balboa, just off W Colonial, minutes to stores, restaurants and MetroWest.



Available December 1, 2019



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



Renters Insurance Required*



12 Month Lease

$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5322642)