Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1615 Stanbury Drive

1615 Stanbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Stanbury Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1615 Stanbury Drive Available 12/10/19 Single Family Home in Magelan Crossing, Orlando - Unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage single family home with almost 1,300 sq ft of living space! Kitchen with eat in area and all appliances. Washer and dryer hook ups. Located off N Hiawassee and Balboa, just off W Colonial, minutes to stores, restaurants and MetroWest.

Available December 1, 2019

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Renters Insurance Required*

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5322642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Stanbury Drive have any available units?
1615 Stanbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 1615 Stanbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Stanbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Stanbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Stanbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Stanbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Stanbury Drive offers parking.
Does 1615 Stanbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Stanbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Stanbury Drive have a pool?
No, 1615 Stanbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Stanbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1615 Stanbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Stanbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Stanbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Stanbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Stanbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
