All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 6301 Jason St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
6301 Jason St
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

6301 Jason St

6301 Jason Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6301 Jason Street, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready! 2/2 - Move in ready! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex offers over 1100 square feet of living space, fresh paint, tile throughout, and a one car garage.

https://rently.com/properties/1226396?source=marketing

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1295. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE5461071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Jason St have any available units?
6301 Jason St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
Is 6301 Jason St currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Jason St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Jason St pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Jason St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 6301 Jason St offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Jason St offers parking.
Does 6301 Jason St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Jason St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Jason St have a pool?
No, 6301 Jason St does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Jason St have accessible units?
No, 6301 Jason St does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Jason St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Jason St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Jason St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6301 Jason St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Apartments with PoolPine Castle Furnished Apartments
Pine Castle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology